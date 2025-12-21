Chief minister Nitish Kumar left for New Delhi on Sunday, his first since the big election victory last month, to meet top brass of the BJP. Nitish leaves for New Delhi, to meet PM, HM with Bihar in focus

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders on Monday before returning to Patna in the evening, said a senior JD(U) functionary.

“The meeting of CM with PM and HM will happen on Monday. It is important as it is the first since the swearing in last month, which both the PM and HM had attended, and after the rollout of the third edition of the 7-Resolves programme to give Bihar the development push,” he added.

The leader said that both PM and CM were aware of the weight of the huge mandate and the Centre’s big support for kind of push it would require to live up to the people’s aspirations and promises made during election.

“It calls for smooth Centre-state coordination with a clear roadmap for development to deliver on the promises, especially investment and industrialisation. Centre has been generous in giving funds to Bihar and more will be required,” he added.

The meeting is also significant in view of elevation of Nitin Nabin as the BJP national working president and the appointment of a new Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi. This has clearly underlined that Bihar remains a priority state for the BJP.

Nabin was a minister in the Nitish cabinet, but he resigned last week following his elevation. He is also likely to call on the CM. Saraogi was a minister in the previous Nitish Cabient.

“Besides, next phase of Cabient expansion is also due and Nitish may like to have consultations on the likely faces and Bihar’s roadmap,” said another JD-U leader.

He may also go in for his routine health check up in Delhi. He had earlier undergone eye surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).