North Bihar to receive ‘extremely’ heavy rain till July 12: MeT

Northern districts of Bihar are likely to experience extremely heavy rain during the next 48 hours, according to a special weather bulletin issued by Patna Meteorological Centre on Saturday evening.

It was a rainy Saturday in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Majority of places in the state will receive widespread rain during the next three to four days, it said.

Weather scientist Ashish Kumar, who heads Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per synoptic analysis, a monsoon trough is passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, Shivpuri and Balasore to Bay of Bengal. Soon the trough line is likely to move northwards and pass via Bihar. As a result, very heavy rain will occur in Bihar, especially in northern districts, from July 9 to 12.”

“Consequently, the state may experience a rise in water level of rivers, loss of lives and property due to thunderstorms, waterlogging in low lying areas etc. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures during inclement weather,” he said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred in the northwest and south-west parts of the state during the past 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per daily weather bulletin, Siswan in Siwan district received 54.2mm of rainfall, Amdabad in Katihar 42.8mm, Madhepura 42.4mm, Bhojpur 37.8mm, Arwal 35.2mm, Katihar 29.2mm, Saran 27mm and Patna 22.8mm.

The maximum average temperature in the state stood at 34°C while the minimum temperature was 28°C.

As per the five-day forecast, widespread rain is likely in northwest and northeast districts, fairly widespread rain in south-east districts and isolated rainfall in south-west districts.

The MeT office has also issued an orange warning for “very heavy rain” in Kishanganj, Araria, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Supaul and East Champaran and West Champaran on July 9, 10 and 11. A yellow warning has been issued for lightning and thunderstorm activities across the state till July 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per India Meteorological Department, the overall monsoon remained weak in Bihar so far.

The state has received 182 mm of rainfall from June 1 so far against the normal average of 252.2mm, which means 28% deficiency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON