Not a monarchy; mother wants one house, son another: CM on Rabri bungalow row

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders over the ongoing row involving government bungalows, particularly targeting former CM Rabri Devi for her reluctance to vacate 10, Circular Road — a sprawling official residence allotted to her nearly two decades ago.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visiting the Vishnu Dham Mandir during Sahyog Shivir at Barbigha in Sheikhpura, Bihar on Tuesday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a gathering at a Sahyog camp in Sheikhpura, Choudhary, without naming the RJD, remarked, “It is not a monarchy... The mother wants one house and the son desires another.” The comment was a clear dig at Rabri Devi, who continues to occupy the Circular Road bungalow, and her son Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly, who resides at 1, Polo Road. Rabri Devi has reportedly refused to shift to 39, Hardinge Road, allotted to her as LoP in the legislative council.

The controversy erupted after RJD raised objections to the allocation of government accommodations, accusing the NDA government of favouritism towards its own leaders. RJD leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui wondered why Rabri Devi was being asked to move even as leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), allotted spacious houses in Delhi, were occupying bungalows earmarked for ministers. The Opposition has framed it as political vendetta, while the government maintains that rules must apply equally.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Choudhary, who became the first BJP leader to occupy the CM’s post in Bihar after serving as deputy CM, sought to contrast his own approach. “I have never lived in a government bungalow for the last several years. I have been living in my private house,” he said. He added that he only agreed to work from 1, Anne Marg — now rechristened Lok Sevak Bhavan — at the insistence of his predecessor Nitish Kumar, who swiftly vacated the residence upon moving to Rajya Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choudhary, who became the first BJP leader to occupy the CM’s post in Bihar after serving as deputy CM, sought to contrast his own approach. “I have never lived in a government bungalow for the last several years. I have been living in my private house,” he said. He added that he only agreed to work from 1, Anne Marg — now rechristened Lok Sevak Bhavan — at the insistence of his predecessor Nitish Kumar, who swiftly vacated the residence upon moving to Rajya Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a video statement circulated by the I&PR department, Choudhary said: “Today, the house I currently inhabit is the eleventh residence I have been assigned. I utilise the space solely for the purpose of running my official government office... I assure you that within 24 hours of the conclusion of my tenure, Samrat Choudhary will pack up his belongings and return to his private residence.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Building construction department (BCD) minister Leshi Singh had said all allotments were being made strictly as per the established rules. “Rajya Sabha members and Central ministers, who have been allotted bungalows, are paying the due rent on time. The government is functioning transparently and every decision regarding official accommodations is being taken in accordance with the laid down guidelines. Rabri Devi, being a senior Opposition leader, is also expected to comply with the norms and shift to the alternative accommodation provided to her.”

A senior BCD officer, dealing with allotment of residences, however, refused to share information about whether leaders like Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, etc., were paying rent and how rent of their bungalows had been determined.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, at the Sheikhpura event, the CM elaborated on the newly launched Sahyog camps and Sahyog portal, aimed at resolving public grievances at the panchayat level on the first and third Tuesday of every month. “Such camps will ensure prompt resolution of people’s grievances concerning different departments,” he said, adding that every application must be disposed of within 30 days, failing which officials face automatic suspension on the 31st day.

The CM also asserted a tough stance on law and order. “Police have been given a free hand to take action against criminals,” he said, while dismissing allegations of caste-based targeting in police actions. “There is no caste of criminals... We believe in good governance. There will be no compromise with law and order.”