NTPC commissions 660 MW unit of Barh plant in Bihar

State-owned NTPC Ltd has commissioned the 660 megawatt (MW) unit-2 of the stage-I (3 x 660 MW) of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), its spokesperson said on Thursday. The NTPC plant at Barh. (PTI)

Bihar will get 58% electricity (383 MW) share generated from the unit, while the remaining would be shared among the other beneficiary states, including Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim.

Bihar’s average daily scheduled power share from NTPC plants would now go up to 6,943 MW from the current allocation of 6,560 MW.

The total generation capacity of the Barh plant has now gone up from the existing 1,980 MW to 2,640 MW, against its targeted installed capacity of (5 x 660MW) 3,300 MW.

The unit 2 of stage I had completed 72 hours of full load trial run as per Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) norms on June 30.

This is the fourth 660 MW environment-friendly super critical technology-based unit of the Barh plant, which has begun commercial generation. The two 660 MW units (IV and V) of stage II of the Barh STPP have been generating power from November 15, 2014 and February 18, 2016, respectively.

The first 660 MW unit of stage I is already under commercial generation from November 2021.

The Barh plant presently supplies 1,526 MW electricity to Bihar that will now go up to 1,909 MW. The third unit of stage I is expected to be commissioned by the end of this financial year.

The NTPC supplies around 90% of the state’s average daily power requirement, which ranges between 6,000 MW and 6,500 MW.

With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and NTPC Group has become 57,038 MW and 73,024 MW respectively, said an NTPC communique.