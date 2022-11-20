On Nitish Kumar's jobs promise, Prashant Kishor warns: ‘Fulfil, or face gherao’

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday, in what seemed to be an open dare, said that if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fails to fulfil his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to the youth of the state, he will be ‘gheraoed.’ "The Chief Minister, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had claimed that the Grand Alliance government aimed to provide jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said that his RJD, as part of the new regime, would deliver on the promise. I, along with the youths of Bihar, will gherao Kumar if he fails on this front," Kishor stressed while talking to reporters in Makhania village in the East Champaran district.

Earlier in August, Kishor had asserted that if the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation. “Nitish Kumar uses ‘Fevicol’ (adhesive brand) to stick to the Chief Minister's post, while other parties continue to revolve around it,” he had said at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said several times in the recent past that his party, as part of the new government, would deliver on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, made during the 2020 assembly elections.

Kumar, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, too, said, "We aim to provide jobs to 20 lakh people in government and private sectors of the state. People of the new generation (Tejashwi Yadav) are with us; hence, we will jointly work to provide jobs. Our goal is to place Bihar in the category of developed states."

Kishor, who was earlier a part of the JD(U), had announced earlier in the year that he would launch ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ to establish regional connections, find out about problems faced by the people of Bihar, and provide possible solutions to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON