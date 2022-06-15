Panic in Raxual locality as 26 pigs die since June 10; samples sent to Kolkata

At least 26 pigs have been found dead in a week in a single locality of Raxaul town of Bihar’s East Champaran district, sending health officials into a tizzy and sparking fears among locals, officials said.

At least nine pigs were found dead in different parts of Dalit Basti in Raxaul town on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Veterinary doctors are at a loss to point out the cause of the death. Dr Mritunjay Sharan, veterinary surgeon (VS), East Champaran, said, “Samples from lungs, intestine, kidney, spleen and blood of carcasses have been sent for investigation in laboratories in Kolkata and Bhopal.”

During a spot survey of Dalit Basti, a team of veterinary experts found sewage dried due to excessive heat.

“The possibility of death occurring owing to their inability to cope with the heat could not be ruled out. In the absence of water in the sewage, it is possible these animals failed to bring down their body temperature, resulting in their deaths. The exact reason though would be known once reports come in,” said another veterinary doctor who was part of the team that surveyed the area.

Residents of Dalit Basti are concerned. “Veterinary experts have asked us to guard our cattle from moving in sun,” said Ahilaya Devi.

“The place where these pigs were found dead have been sanitized and people have been alerted against consuming meat. They have also been asked to keep a distance from the cattle as a precautionary measure to be followed by those who rear pigs,” said district magistrate (DM) Shrisat Kapil Ashok, adding Raxaul municipal council is keeping a watch on this.