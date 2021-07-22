Patna electricity board launches helpline number for issues with smart meters

The Patna Electricity Supply Undertaking (PESU) has issued a dedicated helpline number (9264454456) to resolve complaints and address queries related to smart prepaid energy meters for consumers under the Patliputra division.

“The number will be functional on all working days during office hours (10am to 5pm) to address queries related to prepaid energy meters under Patliputra division,” said a press release of the power firm, quoting executive engineer Manish Kant.

Queries and complaints related to prepaid meters can also be lodged on helpline number 1912.

The division also organised a one-day workshop for its engineers on Wednesday to create awareness among its staff and aid in providing better service to consumers.

Experts from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and EDF gave presentations at the workshop. The engineers were explained about the functionality and billing procedure of prepaid meters, besides methods of effectively disposing of consumer complaints, the communique said.

“We felt the need to train our engineers and technical staff, as the Patliputra division has the distinction of installing the largest number of Smart prepaid meters in the state,” said Kant.

The Bihar government has taken a decision to install prepaid meters in the state in a phased manner to rule out the possibility of consumers not paying their electricity bills, adding to arrears.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had earlier announced that there would be no shortage of funds for installation of prepaid meters.