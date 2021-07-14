Patna: Four-year-old disabled girl falls into manhole, dies

A four-year-old physically disabled girl died after falling into an open manhole on Wednesday near Mangal Talab under Chowk police station in Patna, police said.

No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far.

The incident took place around 10.30am Wednesday when the girl somehow reached near an open manhole and slipped. “The incident came to light when the girl’s body was found floating in the manhole. Soon, a large number of people reached the spot and recovered the body from the manhole and informed the victim’s family,” a police official said.

According to the girl’s father, she had left the house to go play as usual. “When I reached the shop where I work, someone informed me about the incident. I don’t believe that my daughter is no more,” he said.

Following the incident, irate locals assembled at the spot and raised slogans against Patna Municipal Corporation and local ward councillor, while also demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

On getting information, a police team from Chowk police station reached the spot and pacified the mob.