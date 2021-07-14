Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna: Four-year-old disabled girl falls into manhole, dies
patna news

Patna: Four-year-old disabled girl falls into manhole, dies

A four-year-old physically disabled girl died after falling into an open manhole on Wednesday near Mangal Talab under Chowk police station in Patna, police said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:52 PM IST
HT Image

A four-year-old physically disabled girl died after falling into an open manhole on Wednesday near Mangal Talab under Chowk police station in Patna, police said.

No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far.

The incident took place around 10.30am Wednesday when the girl somehow reached near an open manhole and slipped. “The incident came to light when the girl’s body was found floating in the manhole. Soon, a large number of people reached the spot and recovered the body from the manhole and informed the victim’s family,” a police official said.

According to the girl’s father, she had left the house to go play as usual. “When I reached the shop where I work, someone informed me about the incident. I don’t believe that my daughter is no more,” he said.

Following the incident, irate locals assembled at the spot and raised slogans against Patna Municipal Corporation and local ward councillor, while also demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

On getting information, a police team from Chowk police station reached the spot and pacified the mob.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP