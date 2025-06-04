Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Patna: IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad gets bomb threat, all passengers evacuated safely

ByRuchir Kumar
Jun 04, 2025 03:20 PM IST

The bomb threat was sent through a WhatsApp message to the cellphone of IndiGo station manager Shalini after the flight landed in Patna.

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad received a bomb threat on Wednesday, triggering a massive search on board after it landed at the Jayaprakash Narayan International (JPNI) airport in Patna around 1pm, officials said.

The IndiGo flight, which received the bomb threat, parked at the isolation bay in Patna airport on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The aircraft was parked in the isolation bay of the airport for a thorough security check and all 192 passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated safely after around 40 minutes.

The bomb threat was sent through a WhatsApp message to the cellphone of IndiGo station manager Shalini after the flight landed in Patna. The message had “bomb” written on a napkin tissue, as per the message communicated to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which immediately alerted the CISF.

A meeting of officials, including those of the airport, security, the district administration and the police is underway as part of the standard operating procedure in such cases, after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed the administration and the police.

News / Cities / Patna / Patna: IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad gets bomb threat, all passengers evacuated safely
