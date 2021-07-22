Patna Metro work set to begin soon on Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar stretch

Work is set to begin work on twin tunnels, underground ramp and six underground stations on a 14.05km stretch, from Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar in Bihar’s capital city of Patna.

L&T Construction is likely to get the work order for the stretch as it emerged as the lowest bidder in the process conducted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the technical consultant for Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC). “DMRC is yet to communicated the tender-related details to us,” said a senior PMRC officer.

“The Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar part of the network involves design and construction of twin tunnels, underground ramp at Rajendra Nagar and six underground metro stations -- Rajendra Nagar, Moin Ul Haq Stadium, University, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and Akashvani,” said the officer, adding that the project would cost around ₹1,989 crore, slightly above the estimated cost of construction.

Also Read | 80-year-old temple founder shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura, body recovered

The ground work on two other stretch of Patna metro rail, Saguna More to Danapur Nahar underground tunnel underneath Bailey road is also likely to start soon. Nagarguna Construction Company has started construction on 6.107 km section from Malahi Pakri to New ISBT via Khemni Chak Bhoothnath and Zero.

The Quality Buildcon Private Limited (QBPL), which was assigned the construction of the metro rail depot at New ISBT, has also launched the ground work as part of phase-I of Patna Metro Rail (PMR) project. The project is likely to cost around ₹143.43 crore.

PMRC officials said the work was being allotted to different firms to avoid any delays.The Union cabinet approved the PMR project in two sections-- Danapur to Mithapur and Patna Railway Station to New ISBT -- at an estimated cost of ₹13365.77 crore.