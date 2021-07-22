Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna Metro work set to begin soon on Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar stretch
patna news

Patna Metro work set to begin soon on Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar stretch

The ground work on two other stretch of Patna metro rail, Saguna More to Danapur Nahar underground tunnel underneath Bailey road is also likely to start soon
By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief minister Nitish Kumar, and then governor Lalji Tondon, lays foundation stone of development projects, including Patna Metro project on February 17, 2019. (HT archive)

Work is set to begin work on twin tunnels, underground ramp and six underground stations on a 14.05km stretch, from Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar in Bihar’s capital city of Patna.

L&T Construction is likely to get the work order for the stretch as it emerged as the lowest bidder in the process conducted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the technical consultant for Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC). “DMRC is yet to communicated the tender-related details to us,” said a senior PMRC officer.

“The Akashvani to Rajendra Nagar part of the network involves design and construction of twin tunnels, underground ramp at Rajendra Nagar and six underground metro stations -- Rajendra Nagar, Moin Ul Haq Stadium, University, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and Akashvani,” said the officer, adding that the project would cost around 1,989 crore, slightly above the estimated cost of construction.

Also Read | 80-year-old temple founder shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura, body recovered

The ground work on two other stretch of Patna metro rail, Saguna More to Danapur Nahar underground tunnel underneath Bailey road is also likely to start soon. Nagarguna Construction Company has started construction on 6.107 km section from Malahi Pakri to New ISBT via Khemni Chak Bhoothnath and Zero.

The Quality Buildcon Private Limited (QBPL), which was assigned the construction of the metro rail depot at New ISBT, has also launched the ground work as part of phase-I of Patna Metro Rail (PMR) project. The project is likely to cost around 143.43 crore.

PMRC officials said the work was being allotted to different firms to avoid any delays.The Union cabinet approved the PMR project in two sections-- Danapur to Mithapur and Patna Railway Station to New ISBT -- at an estimated cost of 13365.77 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP