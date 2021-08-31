Patna policemen allegedly throw boiling milk on minor boy for refusing them free tea

At least five to six policemen deputed at Patna’s SK Puri police station allegedly poured boiling milk on a minor boy, who runs a tea stall near Pant Bhawan, for refusing to serve them tea free of cost. The policemen also allegedly assaulted his uncle Ramesh Rai, officials said.

“At least five-six policemen of SK Puri police station came to my tea stall around 10.30 pm on Monday. They ordered tea and pan gutkha. When I asked for money, they became furious and threw boiling milk at me. When my uncle Ramesh Rai came to my rescue, they assaulted him too. The policemen have visited my stall in the past also,” the minor boy said.

The boy sustained burn injuries on his legs. The policemen also damaged the tea stall before escaping from the spot. Seeing people gathering, all the policemen escaped from the spot. The angry mob rushed to the police station and demanded action against the guilty policemen.

A police officer said that the DSP (Sachiwalaya) visited the station after the incident to identify the guilty policemen. The police will also look at the CCTV footage of the incident.

“I have ordered the DSP (sachiwalaya) to investigate the matter and submit a report as soon as possible,” said senior superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Sharma.

Meanwhile, SK Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of SK Puri police station, denied the involvement of the accused policemen in the incident.