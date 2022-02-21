Patna public library throws light on Raja Maan Singh, Navaratan of Emperor Akbar

PATNA: Some of the important personalities in the Mughal age history who have remained least discussed include Raja Maan Singh, the governor of Bihar during the Mughal period and one among the Navaratnas of emperor Akbar. The Patna-based Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library throws light on his contributions to Mughal invasions and victory, Mughal architecture, establishment of cities and the development of temples as well as mosques.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We must say that he has been the least talked about personality in Mughal age history,” Shaista Bedar, director Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, said during a session on Raja Maan Singh held here on Sunday.

He has been one among the finest specimens of composite culture and heritage of the country, she added. “His loyalty to the Mughal empire was unparalleled, but he also maintained his religious faith and developed many temples even in Bihar,” she said.

The library has in its collection of hand written works, some manuscripts of Khyat, the history of Raja Maan Singh, the Kacchwaha dynasty ruler of Amer, and his opinions about the Mughal empire and throne in Rajasthani. Besides, the collection also contain some Persian manuscripts like Ain- i Akbari and Akbarnama, which talk about Raja Maan Singh and his contributions.Many cities, palaces and temples in the state of Bihar owe a lot to Raja Maan Singh, the king of Amer, Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manpur, a city situated on the banks of Falgu river in Gaya district, was founded by Raja Maan Singh when he was the governor of Bihar, Bengal and Orissa and even the Akbarpur village in Rohtas district was developed by him.

Not just that, Maan Singh, the most trusted commander of Mughal army, also developed the famous shrine, Patan Devi temple in the state capital, the most visited Lord Shiva temple at Baikatpur near Fatuha in Patna district and the Neelkanth temple at Manpur. The magnificent palaces along with the huge Hathiapol, Diwan- e- Khas and Khwabgaah at Rohtas too were developed by Raja Maan Singh.

Neeraj Kabeer, a Delhi University researcher, said that this aspect of Raja Maan Singh of being the symbol of composite culture needed to be brought to the fore. “ The Khuda Bakhsh library has many literary sources related to him. Though Persian sources like Ain-I Akbari and Akbarnama have been consulted, manuscripts in vernacular languages have remained untouched,” he said. The researcher said many people might not be aware that he founded cities like Manpur and Akbarpur in Bihar and developed the palaces at Rohtas and Baikatpur and Patan Devi temples.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON