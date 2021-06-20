Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News
patna news

Patna to get 10 public transport stands under smart city project by August

IPT stands will fix stoppages for small and medium public transport vehicles and end the dangerous and unruly practice of stopping anywhere on the road to pick up passengers, disrupting traffic and also inducing accidents.
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
There are around 30,000 auto-rickshaws running in Patna along with 5,000 CNG-driven and battery-operated rickshaws. (HT Photo)

In a bid to organise the chaotic operation of small and medium transport in the city, Patna Smart City Project Limited (PSCPL) has decided to set up intermediate public transport (IPT) stands at 10 congested traffic spots by August.

“The number of auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws has increased in recent years. Abrupt breaking for loading and unloading of passengers often causes accidents. Establishment of the IPT stands will make pedestrians and private vehicle commuters’ lives easy,” PSCPL’s public relation officer Harshita said.

IPT stands will fix stoppages for small and medium public transport vehicles and end the dangerous and unruly practice of stopping anywhere on the road to pick up passengers, disrupting traffic and also inviting accidents. According to All India Road Transport and Workers Federation, there are around 30,000 auto-rickshaws running in Patna along with 5,000 CNG-driven and battery-operated rickshaws.

As per PSPCL, the 10 identified congested spots include the General Post Office (GPO) roundabout, Chiryantand flyover, Planetarium, Veerchand Patel road, Bans Ghat, Gandhi Maidan gate no. 5 and Jamal road.

Harshita added that all stands will have shades and seating arrangements for passengers along with basic amenities like dustbins, digital display board and a LED screen. “We are also planning to install CCTV cameras and WiFi facilities in future,” she said.

