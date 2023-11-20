PM attacks Nitish for his remarks on Manjhi; JD (U), RJD hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, though without naming him, saying “a chief minister of INDIA block used derogatory language against a former chief minister because he was from a very backward family”.

CM Nitish Kumar offers Chhath prayers at his residence in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Modi, who was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Pali, was apparently referring to Kumar’s attack on former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in Bihar assembly during the winter session earlier this month.

“He insulted him because he comes from a very backward family. He took pleasure in insulting him. Congress does not have the wisdom to tell that it was wrong,” Modi said.

This is the second time that Modi has targeted Nitish Kumar at his election rallies without naming him.

Earlier, at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, the PM had attacked Kumar over his “population control” remarks in the state assembly, saying the leader of the INDIA bloc insulted India before the world. Without naming Kumar, Modi said no INDIA bloc politician objected to his derogatory comments. “He has no shame...will they stoop so low,” the prime minister said, while addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women in controlling the population, had put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during intercourse. He later apologised for his remarks.

Kumar’s JD (U) was to quick to counter the PM on Monday. “These days, PM is showing concern for (Jitan Ram) Manjhi but why was BJP mum when one of its MLAs had called the former CM as Jitan Rakchas Manjhi while another BJP leader has called for his tongue to be chopped. What type of Dalit respect they are talking of,” asked JD (U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha.

“It was Nitish Kumar who made Manjhi the CM and his son a minister in state. Kumar gave him respect, but he fell in BJP’s trap and is giving baseless statements these days. BJP even changed the name of programme run in the name of Dalit leader, the late Jagjiwan Ram,” Jha said.

RJD also condemned the PM’s statement and reminded people about the treatment meted to Ram Vilas Paswan’s family by Delhi Police after his death. “Everybody knows who made Manjhi ji the CM of Bihar,” said Ejajz Ahmed, spokesperson of the RJD.