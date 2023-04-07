Cops who went to Bihar village for inquiry attacked by residents, 9 injured

BHAGALPUR: A police team that went to village in Bihar’s Naugachhia was thrashed and chased away by villagers who alleged that the team misbehaved with women and children. Police said nine personnel including two women constables were injured in the attack by the villagers and are undergoing treatment at a Naugachhia hospital.

The Bihar police said nine personnel including two women constables were injured in the attack (ANI/Screengrab)

“We have started investigation and those involved in the assault would be arrested after identifying them,” said sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that a Gopalpur police team went to Dimha village in connection with an inquiry into an incident of loot and arson the previous day and the prime suspect in this case, Pradeep Mandal, allegedly provoked people into attacking the police.

He said Pradeep Mandal has faces charges in multiple criminal cases.

A member of the police team that was attacked said Mandal raised an alarm as soon as the team teached his house and a large number of people including women gathered at the spot and surrounded them. “The villagers were armed with sticks and rods, some were carry firearms too,” he said.

According to a video clip of the incident released by news agency ANI, the villagers are seen chasing and assaulting an armed police personnel.

Villagers, however, alleged that the police team thrashed locals and misbehaved with women. “When we saw our women and small kids being assaulted by police in the name of enquiry, we were left with no option and we attacked them to save ourselves,” one of them alleged.

SDPO Kumar said a first information report (FIR) will be filed against the villagers after a preliminary inquiry .

“The situation in the village is peaceful but police forces are camping at the village,” Kumar said.