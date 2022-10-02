Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prashan Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra. The launch has a Gandhi link in Bihar

patna news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 07:16 PM IST

Kishor began his foot march from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where Gandhi had launched his first Satyagraha Movement in 1917.

Political strategist and Jan Suraj Abhiyan chief Prashant Kishor being greeted by supporters before his 'Padyatra' at Hajipur in Vaishali.(PTI)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Political strategist Prashant Kishor launched his 3,500-km padayatra in Bihar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday.

“Determined to change the system in the poorest and most backward state in the country- Bihar. The first important step is the Padyatra of 3500 km in cities, villages and towns of the state in the next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society,” Kishor tweeted hours before the padayatra started.

He began his foot march from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where Gandhi had launched his first Satyagraha Movement in 1917. Kishor and his followers were greeted by people on the road as they embarked on the yatra.

The foot march is being seen as a likely precursor to Kishor's fresh entry into politics even though the political strategist has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign. It coincides with the much-publicised ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress being headlined by Rahul Gandhi.

According to a statement on Saturday, Kishor’s padayatra has three main goals, including identification of the right people at the grassroots and bringing them on a democratic platform.

The yatra will also work towards making a vision document for Bihar by incorporating views from experts in different fields.

