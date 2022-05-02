Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet prompts speculation about his next move

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was the time to go to the real masters, the people, as he turns the page, and prompted speculation about his next political move.

In a tweet, he said his quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride. He added as he turns the page, it was time to go to the real masters, the people, to better understand the issues and the path to people’s good governance. He said the beginning will be from his home state of Bihar.

Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT he had announced to make his plans public on May 2. “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.”

Kishor, who last week turned down an offer to join Congress, is scheduled to hold discussions with political leaders and parties on Monday. His arrival in Bihar has coincided with differences among ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kishor, who has previously worked with parties including the BJP and Trinamool Congress, was expelled from JD (U) in January 2020 for criticising the party’s stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

