Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet prompts speculation about his next move
patna news

Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet prompts speculation about his next move

He last week turned down an offer to join Congress and is scheduled to hold discussions with political leaders and parties on Monday in Patna
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (HT Photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:30 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was the time to go to the real masters, the people, as he turns the page, and prompted speculation about his next political move.

In a tweet, he said his quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride. He added as he turns the page, it was time to go to the real masters, the people, to better understand the issues and the path to people’s good governance. He said the beginning will be from his home state of Bihar.

Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT he had announced to make his plans public on May 2. “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.”

Kishor, who last week turned down an offer to join Congress, is scheduled to hold discussions with political leaders and parties on Monday. His arrival in Bihar has coincided with differences among ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

RELATED STORIES

Kishor, who has previously worked with parties including the BJP and Trinamool Congress, was expelled from JD (U) in January 2020 for criticising the party’s stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vijay Swaroop

Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP