Reserve EVMs to stay closer for faster replacement in Bihar panchayat polls

Ahead of the first phase of Bihar panchayat polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) has formed clusters at the gram panchayat level to store reserve electronic voting machines (EVMs) for faster replacements if a technical snag hits the ballot machines at polling booths.

The clusters would be manned by sector magistrates and one voting machine engineer, an official aware of the developments, said. “The idea of forming reserve clusters of EVMs at the gram panchayat level is to ensure that any faulty EVMs are replaced at a faster speed so that there is less disruption of polling during the voting day,” said one SEC official.

This time, EVMs are being used to register votes for 4 posts in the 3 tier local bodies and voting for the remaining two posts in gram kutcheries will be done on ballot papers.

The first phase of panchayat polls in the state will kick off from September 24 in 12 blocks spread over 10 districts. This time, the SEC has adopted the biometric system for verifying the identity of voters.

Biometric devices, along with a tab and authentication machines, will be installed at all booths for voters to first give their thumb impression and get a photograph clicked. ₹28 crore is likely to be spent for the project being handled by a public sector enterprise.

The SEC has already issued guidelines to all district election officers and polling personnel to ensure strict compliance to the biometric authenticity process for voters.

On Tuesday, the SEC held a review meeting with officials and police personnel on the election preparedness and security arrangements. Officials aware of the developments said each booth will be manned by three constables and one officer, while in highly sensitive booths and extremist hit areas, the strength will be doubled at every alternate booth. District armed police (DAP) will mainly man the booths while home guard jawans will also be used for election duty, officials said.

The campaign for the first phase of panchayat election is ending today. Total 15,300 candidates are in the fray for the six posts in the three-tier local bodies and gram kutcheries for the first phase of polls.