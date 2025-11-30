Executive Engineer cum Senior Project Officer of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation (BSBCC) Binay Kumar Singh has been sentenced to one-year of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 by the special vigilance judge, Patna, Mohammad Rustam. Rigorous Imprisonment against Executive Engineer for bribe

Singh was on October 24, was caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths at his official chamber at BSBCC Division 2 office at Yarpur, while accepting bribe from a contractor Harendra Singh for passing bills for construction of a bridge at Khaira Satar Ghat in Chapra. Following his arrest, his 33-C, Jagat Ambika Apartment at Raja Bazar, was also raided by the vigilance team from where 14 bank pass books with total deposit of ₹20 lakh and share certificates worth ₹50 lakh were seized by the raiding party. The team also seized a Sumo Victa and Santro car from his residence.

Director General of vigilance investigation bureau, Jitendra Singh Gangwar informed that total 11 prosecution witnesses have been examined by the prosecution. The Executive Engineer sentenced rigorous imprisonment for offence under section 7 of PC Act and fine for offence under section 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act and in default of payment of fine, further sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for the period of one month.