Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar

Regarding speculation on his plans to join the national politics, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said such talks were inconsequential.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 10:10 PM IST
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the state government was unable to give any relief to people from rising prices of petroleum products citing shortage of resources.

Talking to reporters after his Janata Darbar, a weekly event where people meet the CM and with their grievances, Kumar said the state government alone could not do much to curtail the impact of price rise even though it has put the people through difficult times.

“The rise in prices of petrol and diesel is a national phenomenon and the Centre should think on it. We had cut down the state’s taxes on petrol and diesel a few months ago. The prices have shot up so quick that we have been left clueless,” the CM said.

Regarding speculation on his plans to join the national politics, Kumar said such talks were inconsequential.

To a query regarding growing contamination of water in the river Ganga, the CM said efforts were on to check the disposal of untreated municipal water in the river. “Sewage treatment plants (STPs) and their networks are being built to stop flow of waste water directly into the rivers. Plans have been worked out to use treated water for irrigation purposes. Additionally, the state government is working on plans to provide potable water to the people of Nawada, Gaya, Bodh Gaya and Rajgir by taking water from Ganga during the rainy season. People of Patna may also have water from Ganga to drink if the project is successful,” said Kumar.

