Home / Cities / Patna News / RJD accuses Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against minister

RJD accuses Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against minister

patna news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 09:17 AM IST

RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said Sushil Modi was propagating falsehood in his frustration of losing power in Bihar

BJP leader Sushil Modi. (HT PHOTO)
BySubhash Pathak

Ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has accused Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh over his alleged involvement in a paddy scam and owing 5,31 crore to the State Food Corporation (SFC).

RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav on Monday said Modi was propagating falsehood in his frustration of losing power in Bihar. He added Singh was never involved in corrupt practices in supplying rice to the SFC and did not owe anything to the government.

Yadav insisted Singh had no role in the 2011-12 scam. He said the arbitrator appointed on the Supreme Court’s direction to adjudge the amount due on the rice millers dismissed SFC’s claims about Singh. “Hence, Sudhakar Singh owed nothing to the state government.”

He rejected claims that the high court directed Singh to deposit 60 lakh for bail and added there was no question of deposing the amount as the minister never went to it for bail. “Singh did not go to the high court for bail. Regular bail was granted to him...without any condition,” he said.

He added Singh supplied rice to the SFC as per the agreement. Yadav said Singh was sent to judicial custody after the state government lodged cases against all millers after the paddy scam broke out.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari also lashed out at Sushil Modi for attacking Singh. “Why did Modi meet Sudhakar Singh in jail when he was in the BJP? Now, he left the BJP and became the minister, and Sudhakar has become corrupt.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail

