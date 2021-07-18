RJD stages protest against inflation, fuel price hike

The two-day “halla bol” agitation against inflation and soaring fuel prices of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took off on Sunday with party workers and leaders taking out marches riding bullock carts, horse carts and bicycles across block headquarters.

Party leaders also brandished empty liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and banners during the march, while shouting slogans against Central and state governments for increasing sufferings of people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Party workers also torched effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Exhorting the party workers, Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that inflation has broken the backbone of public. “People are dying of hunger. The Centre used to say it will reduce inflation. Fuel prices are skyrocketing and their leaders are silent. Those at the Centre returned to power by taking the people for a ride in the name of bringing back good days. But, people are now crying for help,” said Yadav.

Former minister Shyam Rajak led the protest at Phulwari Sharif block of Patna, while other prominent leaders and legislators took the command in their respective blocks. “Today’s protest is a trailer of a grand show on Monday when a large number of people will join in the district-level protest,” said RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari.

A day ago, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) concluded its 10-day protest by taking out a cycle march in the state capital against burgeoning prices of essential commodities and unprecedented hike retail cost of petroleum products. AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, AICC in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Das and BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha led the protest.