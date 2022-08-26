RJD leader Ram Chandra Purbey elected Bihar legislative council dy chairman

PATNA: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ram Chandra Purbey was elected unopposed as deputy chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday.

Newly appointed chairman of the legislative council, Devesh Chandra Thakur, announced Purbey’s election to the post in the House soon after the council secretariat notified the election.

Thakur said Purbey had been a colleague of noted socialist leader Karoopri Thakur and the House will benefit from his wisdom.

The chairman also congratulated senior BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on his election as the leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.

The Upper House was adjourned sine die after the three-day special session.

Purbey expressed his gratitude to the Leader of the House and chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, former chief minister Rabri Devi and the Leader of Opposition Samrat Chaudhary for his election. He said that he would strive to live up to the expectation of the people of Bihar.

