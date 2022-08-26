Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RJD leader Ram Chandra Purbey elected Bihar legislative council dy chairman

RJD leader Ram Chandra Purbey elected Bihar legislative council dy chairman

patna news
Published on Aug 26, 2022 10:00 PM IST

Bihar Legislative Council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur announced Rama Chandra Purbey’s election. He won unopposed

The Bihar legislative council was adjourned sine die after the three-day special session. (Photo/BiharvidhanParishad)
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ram Chandra Purbey was elected unopposed as deputy chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday.

Newly appointed chairman of the legislative council, Devesh Chandra Thakur, announced Purbey’s election to the post in the House soon after the council secretariat notified the election.

Thakur said Purbey had been a colleague of noted socialist leader Karoopri Thakur and the House will benefit from his wisdom.

The chairman also congratulated senior BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on his election as the leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.

The Upper House was adjourned sine die after the three-day special session.

Purbey expressed his gratitude to the Leader of the House and chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, former chief minister Rabri Devi and the Leader of Opposition Samrat Chaudhary for his election. He said that he would strive to live up to the expectation of the people of Bihar.

The council was later adjourned sine die.

Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail

