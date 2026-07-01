SC judge inaugurates interdisciplinary research unit at CNLU

Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna, in collaboration with GIGA Innovations Technologies Pvt.Ltd., on Wednesday inaugurated the Cyber Security and Data Protection Compliance Research Unit (CS-DPCRU), a pioneering initiative dedicated to advancing research, policy development, capacity building, and industry collaboration in the fields of cyber security, data protection, privacy, and emerging technologies.

The research Unit was formally inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah in the presence of Patna High Court Chief Justice and CNLU Chancellor Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai along with others. (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The research Unit was formally inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah in the presence of Patna High Court Chief Justice and CNLU Chancellor Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai and Justice Nani Tagia, Justice Rajesh Kumar Verma (both of Patna HC), Advocate General Satya Darshi Sanjay, CNLU VC Prof Faizan Mustafa, Dr Thogaru Abhishek Reddy, GIGA Innovations Technologies Pvt. Ltd. managing director Ravula Ramakanth Reddy, and CNLU registrar Prof SP Singh.

The establishment of the CS-DPCRU marks a significant milestone in strengthening India’s cyber resilience by creating an interdisciplinary platform that bridges academia, government, industry, and the judiciary.

The Research Unit aims to support the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, national cyber security initiatives, AI governance frameworks, and emerging regulatory requirements through cutting-edge research and executive education.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries emphasised the growing need for robust legal, technological, and governance frameworks to address evolving cyber threats, protect digital rights, and foster responsible innovation in the era of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries emphasised the growing need for robust legal, technological, and governance frameworks to address evolving cyber threats, protect digital rights, and foster responsible innovation in the era of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The Research Unit will focus on four strategic pillars — Data and Cyber Security; Compliance and Privacy; Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies; and Cyber Law and Public Policy. These focus areas will facilitate interdisciplinary research, policy recommendations, specialised training programmes, executive education, certification courses, and collaborative projects involving government agencies, regulators, industry, and international partners,” said the VC.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of CNLU and GIGA Innovations Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to build institutional capacity in cyber law and digital governance while contributing to India’s vision of becoming a trusted digital economy and a global leader in secure and responsible technology, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CS-DPCRU is expected to serve as a national centre of excellence for research, policy advocacy, professional training, and innovation in cyber security and data protection, supporting both public and private sector stakeholders in addressing contemporary digital challenges, said the registrar.