School principal arrested for assault of two students in Bihar’s Jamui

A school principal has been arrested and man hunt has been launched to nab another teacher for allegedly brutally assaulting two ten-year-old boys of Class IV and V in Bihar’s Jamui district after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, police said on Monday adding that both the boys are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) was registered at a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) police station in the district on basis of a complaint filed by the mother of one of the two boys. They said the accused have been charged under various sections besides SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act.

“Investigation is underway and police will arrest the other accused soon,” said the station house officer (SHO).

“It’s a shocking incident. Police have taken it seriously. The way they were beaten up is quite inhumane,” he told HT.

The complainant mother said that she had got her son and a relative’s son admitted in Class IV and V, respectively, at the school two weeks ago and they were put in the school hostel the same day.

“On Saturday we encountered a video on social media in which we saw two teachers brutally assaulting our children,” She said adding, “Soon we reached the school and found both the kids were brutally beaten.”

“Much to our shock, we found the whole body of both the boys had rashes on their whole body,” she said. She also alleged that her son’s leg had been fractured.

The SHO, however, dismissed the report that the leg of one of the two students had got fractured

The boys alleged that the school administration had forced them to clean toilets and sweep the school premises.

The principal alleged that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy against him and his school and ruled out any assault to any student. “Both the students were scolded while they were caught doing wrongs,” he said.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Rakesh Kumar said, “A probe is underway, and the school administration will not be spared if found guilty.”