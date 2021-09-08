Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Senior Bihar Congress leader Sadanand Singh passes away; leaders pay tribute
patna news

Senior Bihar Congress leader Sadanand Singh passes away; leaders pay tribute

During his political career, Singh, a 9-term MLA, held several important positions.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Sadanand Singh (twitter.com/DrMadanMohanJha)

Senior Bihar Congress leader Sadanand Singh passed away on Wednesday, prompting outpouring of grief in the state’s political circles. Singh, who, according to reports, was severely ill for the last few days, breathed his last at a hospital in Danapur, where he was undergoing treatment. 

During his political career, Singh, a 9-term MLA, held several important positions. He was a former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the Bihar assembly, and also headed the party’s state unit. A former Speaker of the assembly from 2000 to 2005, Singh was also a minister in erstwhile Bihar governments.

Several senior leaders from Bihar, including deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, condoled the Congress leader’s demise. “This news is deeply disturbing. The void left behind by him will not be filled so easily. Our sympathies are with his family,” Prasad, from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tweeted in Hindi.

 

RELATED STORIES

Yadav, who is from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), described Singh as a skilled politician. “I express my deepest condolences on the passing away of Sadanand Singh. He had a long social and political experience. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear this loss,” he tweeted.

 

Dr Madan Mohan Jha, who heads the Bihar Congress, said that the late politician was a father figure to him. Jha tweeted, “This is the end of a political era. I will always remember your smiling face.”

 

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, too, conveyed his condolences on the veteran leader’s demise. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sadanand singh congress
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar to open Patna’s Patliputra Sports Ground tomorrow; only for sportspersons

Bihar Panchayat polls: Nomination for 2nd phase begins

Rain hits Covid vaccination drive

Bihar floods: Govt pegs losses at 3,764 cr
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP