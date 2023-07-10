Bihar: Seven people injured over alleged land dispute in Supaul

Seven persons including a woman were injured, with two of them critical, following a land dispute in Bihar’s Supaul district on Monday morning, the police said. Five of the injured are undergoing treatment at a primary health centre (PHC) while two seriously injured people have been referred to the Supaul district hospital.

The incident was reported from Jeevachhpur village under Pipra police station where two groups clashed with each other following an altercation allegedly over crossing a field by a tractor.

“Two sides, one led by Manoj Yadav and the other by Sudhir Yadav, attacked each other with conventional weapons, in which seven persons were injured,” the police said.

The injured people include Khattar Yadav (35), Manoj Yadav (36), Punam Devi (32), Umesh Yadav (38), Parmeshwar Yadav (42), Sudhir Yadav (45) and Dinesh Yadav (25). While Manoj Yadav called it a land dispute, Sudhir Yadav said it was a case of “old enmity”.

“All the injured were rushed to Pipra PHC while two of them were referred to Supaul district hospital,” the police said.

Station house officer Binod Kumar Singh said, “The police have started a probe and after the probe, appropriate action will be taken against the guilty.” No FIR has been lodged so far.

On Sunday morning, two policemen, including a woman sub inspector were injured when the police team reached Lokaha under Sadar police station when being contacted to intervene in a land dispute.

“Some people carrying conventional weapons attacked the police party and one jawan was badly thrashed while the station house officer was assaulted,” the injured SHO Nidhi Gupta said, adding “The police team reached on the complaint of grabbing a piece of land forcibly. The matter related to the land dispute between Krishna Mohan Choudhary and Kalpna Choudhary is pending at the DCLR court.”

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP) Shaishav Yadav taking strong note of the incident said, “We will probe why the police team reached the site without adequate forces and uniform. Teams have launched raids to nab the culprits who attacked the police.”