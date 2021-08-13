Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Sex racket busted in Bihar; 6 arrested
patna news

Sex racket busted in Bihar; 6 arrested

Kaimur police claim to have busted a sex racket and arrested six persons, including five women, during raids on two adjacent houses in Bhabua, Bihar, late on Thursday
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Representational Image.

Kaimur police claim to have busted a sex racket and arrested six persons, including five women, during raids on two adjacent houses in Bhabua, Bihar, late on Thursday. Two sisters, who allegedly ran the racket for the past ten years, were among those arrested.

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar said the sisters’ clientele included some local leaders.

Heavy police force including women constables led by station house officer Ramanand Mandal raided the houses. Several men reportedly escaped but four women, a boy, and a girl were arrested.

A case under section 3 and 4 of Immoral traffic prevention act, 1956, had been registered with the Town police station and the arrested would be sent to jail on Friday, Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP