6th accused involved in murder of Bihar journalist arrested near Araria: Police

The sixth accused involved in the alleged murder of a Hindi daily Dainik Jagran journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was arrested on Monday night from Kharaia Basti in Araria town area of Bihar, police said.

The 40-year-old journalist was shot dead at his residence at Premnagar locality at around 5:30am on August 18. (Representative file image)

The police arrested two accused, one Arjun Sharma from Chanakya Chowk on Indo-Nepal border at Jogbani and Madhav Yadav from Kharaia Basti in Araria town area on Monday night.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh in a press release issued on Tuesday said, “All the six accused were arrested in the journalist murder case”.

Harendra Prasad Singh, father of the slain journalist, had lodged an FIR against eight persons at Raniganj police station and police had arrested four persons the same day his son was shot dead.

“The two accused arrested on Monday night have criminal antecedents and several cases of serious nature are pending against them”, the SP added.

40-year-old journalist Yadav was shot dead at his residence at Premnagar locality at around 5:30am on August 18 in Bihar’s Araria district.

Last Friday, Araria police registered a first information report (FIR) against eight people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the slain journalist’s father under sections 302 (murder), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section of the Arms Act.

