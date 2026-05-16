Special e-buses for secretariat staff from May 18 in Patna

As part of ongoing austerity measures, the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) has decided to run electric and pink bus services across the state capital for commuting secretariat staff starting May 18.

Bihar pink bus service (HT Photo)

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In a press statement, the transport secretary said the move would help government staff commute in a timely manner and save fuel by reducing the use of private vehicles. There will be special bus services for women state government employees.

The different routes will be identified for running the electric and pink bus services, which will start from the Multi Model Hub (near Patna Junction), Danapur Station, Dhanki Mor, Kurji Mor and Gandhi Maidan.

Buses starting from the Multi Model Hub near Patna Junction will ply the route from R Block, Income, Vidhyut Bhawan, Patna High Court, Bihar Museum and reach the Secretariat. Buses from Danapur station will reach the Secretariat premises via Saguna Mor, RPS Mor, Gola Road, Jagdeo Road, Asshina Nagar, IGIMS, Sheikhpura Mor, and Zoo. Buses will start from Danapur station at 8:15 am, while the buses from Multu Model Hub will leave at 8.30 am.

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{{^usCountry}} Buses starting from Dhanki Mor will reach the Secretariat via Kumhrar, Rajendra Nagar terminal, Karbighya station and R Block while the buses from Kurji Mor will reach the Secretariat via P&N Mall, Patliputra Colony, AN College, Boring Road and Hartaili Mor. Buses from Gandhi Maidan will reach the Secretariat via Dak Bungalow Roundabout, Income Tax, Niyojan Bhawan, Vidhyut Bhawan, Patna High Court and Bihar Museum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buses starting from Dhanki Mor will reach the Secretariat via Kumhrar, Rajendra Nagar terminal, Karbighya station and R Block while the buses from Kurji Mor will reach the Secretariat via P&N Mall, Patliputra Colony, AN College, Boring Road and Hartaili Mor. Buses from Gandhi Maidan will reach the Secretariat via Dak Bungalow Roundabout, Income Tax, Niyojan Bhawan, Vidhyut Bhawan, Patna High Court and Bihar Museum. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The buses will provide services both in the morning and evening, picking up the staff in the morning from the originating points and dropping them in the evening after office hours at the same points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The buses will provide services both in the morning and evening, picking up the staff in the morning from the originating points and dropping them in the evening after office hours at the same points. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, the BSRTC runs 25 electric buses, and officials said this same fleet would now be used for picking up and dropping off secretariat staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the BSRTC runs 25 electric buses, and officials said this same fleet would now be used for picking up and dropping off secretariat staff. {{/usCountry}}

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Atul Kumar Verma, Administrator, BSRTC, said that a large number of secretariat and other government staff use their own vehicles to reach the secretariat daily, leading to traffic jams and higher fuel consumption. “The special bus services being launched for the government staff would provide an alternative public transport option and help reduce daily fuel consumption,” Verma said.

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