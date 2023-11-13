Special train between Puri and Patna to handle rush ahead of Chhath Puja

The East Coast Railway will run a special train between Puri in Odisha and Bihar's capital Patna in view of the festive rush ahead of Chhath Puja, an official said on Monday.

The 08449 Puri-Patna Special train will leave Puri at 11.30 pm on Monday and Wednesday, he said.

On the return journey, the 08450 Patna-Puri Special will leave Patna at 6 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, he added.

Rituals for the Chhath Puja will begin on November 17, and continue till November 20.

