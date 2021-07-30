STF arrests 6 criminals for demanding 1.40 crore extortion

Avinash Kumar

Avinash.kumar@htlive.com

The Bihar special task force (STF) has arrested six persons on charges of murderous attack, demanding extortion of ₹1.40 crore from two Katihar traders and threatening them of dire consequences, officials said Friday.

Police recovered two pistols, live cartridges, empty cartridges, SIM and a mobile phone used in the crime.

According to ADG (Operation) S M Khopde, all the arrested persons belong to Katihar district.

Police said that the arrested criminals fired at the business establishment of a noted trader on July 26 at Sonaili Bazar under Kadwa police station area, when the trader refused to pay extortion money of ₹1 crore. Earlier on May 18, the miscreants demanded ₹40 lakh as extortion from another trader in the district and threatened him of dire consequences.

Following a complaint, police lodged two separate cases against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 170 (impersonation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code.