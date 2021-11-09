Sudha milk to get dearer by 2-4 more from Nov 11

The Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Limited (Comfed) on Tuesday announced a hike in price of all its milk variants by ₹2 to ₹ 4per litre with effect from November 11.

The Comfed, which sells milk and dairy products under Sudha brand, attributed the hike to increase in fodder price, input and operational cost.

Comfed had last increased the consumer price of milk in February this year.

Sudha full cream milk will now cost ₹56 per litre in place of ₹52. Standard milk will be sold for ₹49/L, cow milk ₹46/L and toned milk ₹44/L while double toned will be priced at ₹40/L.

Prices of Sudha’s milk products like paneer, gulabjamun, milk cake and balusahi will also increase by up to ₹4. However, there will be no change in rates of ghee, lassi, curd, butter and flavoured milk.

“The rates of different types of Sudha’s packet milk has been increased by an average of ₹3 per litre except for full cream milk which has been increased by ₹4 per litre”, said V Pandey, Comfed’s information and public relations officer.

“The prices have been increased owing to rise in the prices of green and dry fodder after floods so that milk producers can get maximum amount for their supplies. Input prices for materials like feed, fodder, medicines have increased and therefore production cost of milk for farmers is no more remunerative, leading to their diminishing interest in animal husbandry,” Pandey said, adding that there has also been an increase in various operational costs such as rates of electricity, petroleum, polythene films and manpower cost.

Taking a dig at the state government, Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra linked the hike in milk price with the reduction in fuel prices. “In Bihar, the government increased prices of Sudha milk by ₹3 to 4 per litre and increased inflation and additional burden on common people. Nitish Kumar has offset the reduction in tax by ₹2- 3 on petrol and diesel by increasing the price of milk,” he tweeted.

