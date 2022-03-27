Super speciality hospital in Darbanga gets new deadline

DARBHANGA: The construction work of a Super Speciality Hospital (SSH), attached to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) is likely to be finished by June 30, as per the revised deadline, said an official of HLL Infratech Services Ltd, a government agency engaged in the execution of the project.

As per the details of construction of SSH under Phase-III of Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the project is being executed with funds to the tune of ₹150 crore, allocated by both central and state governments, having their respective share of ₹120 crore and ₹30 crore respectively. PMSSY dashboard showed the sanction date of SSH as December 1, 2016, and the date of scheduled completion as of May 31, 2020. However, the current physical progress in the construction work is shown as 80.52%.

The construction of 210-bed specialised treatment facilities on the DMCH campus had commenced in December 2016, with an initial 18-month delay. “We want everything in place to ensure the functioning of the hospital as soon as possible”, the official said.

Prabhash Vaish, chief project manager of HLL Infratech Services Ltd, said the structural works of the building are already completed but finishing works on the fifth and sixth floors were are only half complete. “Earlier, we had set a target to complete the remaining work by March 31 this year. However, it couldn’t be done by the construction agency due to various reasons. As of now, 85% civil works have been completed”, Vaish added.

“As of now works such as installation of false ceiling, fire fighting, and fire detecting items have been taken up on the fifth floor. Similarly, almost 60% of work on operation theatre (OTs) also situated on the fifth floor has been completed,” Vaish further said.

Of the total budget, ₹100 crore was to be spent on the construction of the building while ₹50 crore was earmarked for the installation of equipments.