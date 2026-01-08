SUV set on fire after it hits 6 people in Patna

In a terrifying accident, a speeding Thar SUV lost control and ran over six passersby at busiest Gola Road (Danapur) here in the state capital late on Wednesday morning. As anger spilled onto the streets, locals set the vehicle on fire. The vehicle was badly burnt with its tyres, seats and most interior parts reduced to ashes. Only the metal frame was left, making it difficult to even recognise the model of the vehicle. Police said the driver fled the scene soon after the accident and was yet to be identified. The Thar SUV involved in the incident after being torched by an angry mob at Danapur in Patna on Thursday (Santosh Kumar/HT)

An eyewitness said the SUV was in high speed and its driver was said to be in drunken state. He did not stop after hitting people and continued accelerating, mowing down whoever came in front of the vehicle. Soon after the accident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, the witnesses said.

Six people including a woman were injured in the accident, out of which three suffered grievous injuries. The woman identified as Komal Kumari was unable to stand without support.

Additional police forces were deployed at the spot to prevent unrest as the incident left locals annoyed.

“CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the driver. All injured persons are undergoing treatment, and the situation is being closely monitored,” said city SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, adding that vehicle’s registration number was destroyed in the fire, making immediate identification difficult. However, the vehicle’s owner is being traced using the engine number. The police are now searching the accused using CCTV footage.

On December 8, 2025 an elderly man lost his life while five people were critically injured after being hit by a speeding car on Gola Road under Danapur police station. The car allegedly driven recklessly, rammed six pedestrians walking on the roadside.

The driver along with the vehicle had fled the spot but yet to be identified.