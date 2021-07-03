Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Take special care of pregnant women, senior citizens during floods: Bihar dy CM to officials

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi, who also holds a disaster management department portfolio, has directed the officials to take special care of pregnant women, lactating mothers, senior citizens and persons with disabilities during flood situations
By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Deputy chief minister Renu Devi, who also holds a disaster management department portfolio, has directed the officials to take special care of pregnant women, lactating mothers, senior citizens and persons with disabilities during flood situations.

At a virtual meeting held on Saturday to review the preparations for the flood situations, the minister also asked the officials to arrange a Covid-19 vaccination facility at the flood relief camps.

“There’s the need to be extra cautious regarding the relief arrangements for the people in the flood-hit zones. In the last few years, inundation and flood have become a regular phenomenon in the areas located on Indo- Nepal borders. This year also, a similar kind of situation is being witnessed. There’s the need to be prepared to face the challenges of relief measures,” she added.

The deputy CM also asked the officials to ensure sensitive handling of the situations.

The deputy CM also directed the officials to upload the list of those families on the disaster department portal who will get gratuitous relief. Besides, the officials were asked to update the Bihar State Disaster Response Network and upload on its portal the information related to the relief facilities and resources made available by the government and by some private agencies.

