Teachers in dry Bihar get an addl job — to report drinking on the sly

Now, school teachers and headmasters in “dry” Bihar have an added responsibility — to keep an eye on people consuming liquor on the sly in dry Bihar and report, according to a directive issued by additional chief secretary (education) Sanjay Kumar to all the regional deputy directors (education), district education officers and district programme officers.

“...such information is coming that some people are still consuming liquor on the sly and their families have to face its ill-effects. It is important to stop it. In this regard, it is directed that a meeting of the education committee be called in elementary and middle schools to disseminate necessary information about de-addiction,” read the directive issued on Friday.

Besides, the letter has also asked officials to direct the headmasters, teachers of the elementary, middle and higher secondary schools and volunteers to identify the suppliers and consumers of liquor and pass the information to prohibition and excise department’s toll-free numbers.

“The credentials of the informers will be kept confidential,” the ACS has written to add pace to prohibition campaign in the state.

The education department’s brass has also written to the officials to ensure that the premises of educational institutions were not used for drinking liquor.

There have been reports of empty liquor bottles having been recovered from school premises in the state where total prohibition on liquor was imposed in April 2016.

