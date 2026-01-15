Tej Pratap hosts Lalu, NDA leaders at festive feast

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief and elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Tej Pratap Yadav’s much-hyped “dahi-chura” feast on Wednesday turned out to be an event that seemed to have thawed continuous strains in the family as patriarch Lalu Prasad attended the gathering. Janshakti Janta Dal party president and former RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav with his father and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad during 'Dahi-Chura Bhoj' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival at his residence in Patna, Bihar, India, Wednesday,14, 2026.(Photo by / Hindustan Times) (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Tej Pratap’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi and his younger brother Tejashwi didn’t attend the event. But estranged brothers-in-law of the RJD chief, Anirudh Prasad Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav, were present.

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, several ministers, including deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, rural works minister Ashok Choudhary, water resources minister Vijay Choudhary and also Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Lalu on Wednesday seemed “okay” with his elder son choosing an independent political route and said that his blessings were there with him. He also praised the initiative of his elder son hosting the “dahi-chura” which is a traditional and a prominent occasion for the people of the state.

“I am not angry with my son. My blessings are with him,” the RJD patriarch said.

Asked about speculations whether his elder son could join the ruling BJP, Prasad, however, evaded answer. He said: “The Makar Sankranti festival should be celebrated by all. It is not all about politics today (on the festive day).”

Tej Pratap was buoyed by the large presence of top political leaders at his feast and said that his party would contest upcoming polls in many states, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. He also said that he would undertake a state-wide yatra soon. “Lalu ji came, Governor Arif ji came and blessed us. We have taken blessings from the elders and will soon embark on our yatra across Bihar,” he said.

Nonetheless, Yadav did not elaborate about the possibility of him joining the NDA, as is being speculated and talked about in Patna political circles. But, he asserted that he was always ready to shoulder responsibilities and “may become an MLC”. “Why not? I am always ready to shoulder responsibilities. My younger brother is the Leader of the Opposition. If I am offered to become an MLC, I am ready for that,” he said.

When asked about his return to the RJD or joining hands with his younger brother and why he didn’t turn up at his invitation, he quipped that Tejashwi wakes up late in the morning and that he was also waiting for his brother to merge his party (RJD) with his (JJD). “The JJD is the original party formed by the RJD chief Lalu Prasad. I will suggest my younger brother Tejashwi to merge his party with the JJD,” Tej Pratap remarked.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) said that the event hosted by Tej Pratap was nothing but a competition between two brothers to prove “who is heir apparent of the RJD chief?”

“Tej Pratap has thrown his hat in the ring to become the true heir of Lalu Prasad who is not keeping good health. Tejashwi too realises this. The very fact that Tej Pratap went to deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha’s ‘dahi-chura’ feast has also added spice to speculations. Tej Pratap has made an astute political move (by organising his feast) and everybody is in awe of him,” said Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson.

Tej Pratap has been leading an “estranged life” ever since he was expelled from the party and shunned by his family last year following his revelation about his relationship with a woman while his divorce from his wife has not been final yet.