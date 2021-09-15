Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tej Pratap Yadav accuses staff of cheating his firm of 71,000

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:08 PM IST
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that one of the employees of his incense-sticks selling firm cheated the company. (Photo Courtesy- ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and former health minister Tejpratap Yadav has accused one Ashish Ranjan of duping him of 71,000. The elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and sitting MLA from Hassanpur gave a written complaint to the SK Puri police station in Patna in this connection on Tuesday, officers said.

Tejpratap alleged that Ashish Ranjan, who handled the marketing function of his firm LR Radhe Krishna Agarbatti, cheated him by allegedly diverting 71,000 in his own bank account without the MLA’s permission.

The elder Yadav scion was in news recently for opening a shop selling incense sticks and other articles used in pooja rituals. The shop is located in Danapur, close to the cowshed owned by his father Lalu Prasad.

“Ranjan received 71,000 in his own account without my permission. This money was to be sent to the account of LR Radha Krishna Agarbatti. It happened without my permission. I demand legal action against Ranjan,” Yadav said in his written complaint to the police.

The station house officer (SHO) of SK Puri police station, SK Singh, said, “I have received a complaint from Tejpratap Yadav against his staff. I have talked to both to know the facts. The police are looking into the matter,” he said.

