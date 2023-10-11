Several coaches of North-East Superfast train derail in Bihar's Buxar

Five coaches of North East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted an Indian Railways official.

Three coaches of North East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday

“Some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya derailed at 21.35 today near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division,” ANI said quoting Railways official.

The official said the mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

The Northern Railways shared helpline for emergency contact.

Helpline number PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004: CRO.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

