3 die after vehicle skids off highway; Patna civil judge among 3 injured

SAHARSA: Three members of a Patna civil judge’s family died early on Monday after a car in which they were travelling on the Maheshkhunt-Purnia highway fell into a ditch in Bihar’s Saharsa district. Three others including the judge sustained injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in the district, police said.

Bakhtiyarpur police station house officer Krishna Kumar said the accident took place at about 3am on Monday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bakhtiyarpur police station house officer Krishna Kumar said the accident took place at about 3am on Monday when the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into the ditch. He said the family was returning to their village Sardiha in Saharsa after a pre-wedding ritual of his brother-in-law.

Civil judge Praful Kumar Singh, 45, his son Mayank, 7, and nephew, 6, are being treated at a private hospital, said Kumar. The judge was earlier posted in Banka district and had taken over a new assignment in Patna on June 9.

Police identified the dead as the judge’s father, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, 65, and his two uncles, Narad Prasad Singh, 70 and Sachin Kumar Singh, 55.

Kumar added that the bodies have been sent to Saharsa district hospital for postmortem.

