Two including woman constable in Bihar die by suicide: Police

Two persons, including a Bihar Police woman constable died by suicide, in two separate incidents from Bihar’s Jehanabad and Saran districts, official said on Thursday. The two incidents were reported from Bihar’s Jehanabad and Saran districts. (Representative file photo)

In Jehanabad, the 27-year-old woman constable’s body was found in her barrack at the Kako sub-divisional Jail premises late on Wednesday. The woman constable, a resident of Manihari police station in Katihar district, had joined the police force in 2016 and had been serving as a warder at the divisional jail for the past 18 months. Earlier, she was posted in Purnea and Araria districts.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjeev Kumar said that they have collected evidence from the spot and are investigating the case from all angles.

“The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. The police are investigating the case from all aspects,” the SDPO said.

The constable performed her duty at around 12noon and returned to her barrack. Some of the colleagues found her inside the barracks after taking the extreme step. She was immediately rushed to hospital where doctor declared her brought dead,” jail superintendent Uday Kumar told HT.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old youth, recently released from Saran jail, was found dead on the premises of Parsa police station on Wednesday evening with police suspecting it as a case of suicide.

Saran’s superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Ashish said that the youth took the extreme step and was declared dead on arrival by the community health centre.

“Two separate first information reports (FIRs) registered with concerned police station against the victim. Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth took extreme step due to loneliness inside the police campus,” said the SP.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290