Home / Cities / Patna News / Two loot incidents reported in Patna in last 24 hours
patna news

Two loot incidents reported in Patna in last 24 hours

Two loot incidents were reported at two separate places in Patna during last 24 hours till Tuesday evening, police said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

Two loot incidents were reported at two separate places in Patna during last 24 hours till Tuesday evening, police said. However, no arrests have been made in connection with any of those incidents.

The first loot incident occurred at a trader’s house in Punjab colony under Gardanibagh police station. Criminals looted 1.93 lakh, police said.

When contacted for enquiring about the status of the case, Gardanibagh police SHO Arun Kumar did not respond to calls.

The other theft occurred on Monday night when four armed criminals looted 15 lakh after opening fire at a trader at Mansoorganj mandi under Malsalami police station. The injured trader has been admitted to NMCH for treatment, police said.

“As I was ready to go home, four criminals dashed my two-wheeler and looted a bag containing 15 lakh. When I resisted, they fired at me and escaped with the cash,” the injured trader said.

Raids are on to arrest the criminals, DSP, Patna City, Amit Sharan said . “Police are scanning CCTV footage of the incident,” he said.

Earlier, the four criminals looted 12 lakh from a courier company at Adhivasi colony under Alamganj police station on July 12. Police are yet to make any breakthrough in this regard so far.

