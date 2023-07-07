2 Sudanese women arrested in Bihar, didn’t have valid documents: SSB
SSB handed over both to Bhimnagar police of Supaul which registered a first information report (FIR) against the two women
SUPAUL: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday arrested two Sudanese women in Bihar’s Supaul area after they could not produce any valid travel documents for their stay in India. The two women were detained at the Shailshpur Border Outpost when they were trying to enter Nepal.
The two women have been identified as 50-year-old Tahane Sadeldin Alhaj Saleh and 43-year-old Savsan Abrel Halim Hamid, said SSB commandant Rupesh Sharma of 45th battalion.
SSB handed over both to Bhimnagar police of Supaul which registered a first information report (FIR) on the basis of a complaint from SSB inspector Saraswati Kumar in connection with their illegal entry.
Later, one of the two women complained of uneasiness and was taken to the Birpur sub-divisional hospital for treatment.
Dr S Rahman at the sub-divisional hospital said the woman told health workers that she hadn’t had a meal for two days.
