As part of the government of Bihar’s initiative to establish the state as a prominent industrial destination and accelerate investment, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit launched ‘Udyog Varta on Thursday. Udyog Varta to boost investment launched

“This initiative will ensure prompt resolution of investors’ problems by connecting them directly with high-level government officials. Investors will be able to meet the CS directly at a scheduled time without any appointment,” said a government official.

‘Udyog Varta’ will now be held every Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm, chaired by the CS himself. Given the importance of this meeting, secretary, industries department, Kundan Kumar, director Mukul Kumar Gupta, and secretary of the energy department Manoj Kumar Singh will also be regular attendees.

The Varta would serve as a dedicated one-stop solution for all investors seeking to invest in Bihar or facing any difficulties in setting up an industry. Starting next week, for the convenience of foreign investors, the meeting will be held at the Directorate of Aircraft Organisation, Government of Bihar, located near Patna airport.

On the very first day of the ‘Industry Dialogue’, several prominent investors from India and abroad expressed strong interest in investing. Their primary objective was to contribute to their state and address the problem of migration, enabling ‘return to Bihar’.

Kislay Singh, founder of Tensor Analytics, expressed his desire to invest in data integration and related projects in collaboration with the state government. He stated that this would allow him to return to Bihar from Washington, DC, and contribute to the state’s development. Mahesh Kumar, CEO of Tiger Analytics, joining via video conferencing from the US, highlighted the growing global demand in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He expressed his intention to work closely with the state government to develop Bihar as a tech hub.

Prominent industrialists such as Harshvardhan Kumar, CEO of Avisys Services Pvt. Ltd., Sachin Bhardwaj, Brand Strategist, Rajesh Kumar, head of corporate affairs at Dalmia Cement, Sushil K Singh, CEO of Sealink Fire and Safety LLP, Mumbai, and Gitesh Vishwas of Genesis Company also expressed their commitment to invest.

The chief secretary welcomed the investors and said the state government was implementing several schemes for the overall development of Bihar. He clarified that the ‘Industry Dialogue’ would provide the state government with an opportunity to work directly with good and serious investors. He assured the investors of all possible support from the government. He emphasised that if any new policies or amendments to existing policies were required to promote investment, the government would do so without delay.