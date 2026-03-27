Uncle hacks to death 3 minor siblings in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Three children—all siblings aged 5–10 years—were allegedly hacked go death by their uncle at Khuthatan village under the Haspura police station area in Bihar’s Aurangabad district over a family dispute on Friday, police said. A family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the killings. The deceased were identified as Anish (10), Ayush (7) and Anushka (5) while the accused was identified as Amant Pal (18)

The accused also tried to kill himself and is currently in critical condition at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the police added.

“The man hacked the three children to death with a sharp knife. All the children were aged below 10. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Anish (10), Ayush (7) and Anushka (5) while the accused was identified as Amant Pal (18) who suppressed the children’s screams by playing loud music during the ghastly incident.

SDPO (Daudnagar) Ashok Kumar Das said the accused had locked the room from inside before the incident. “We had to break through the ventilator to get in,” he said.

Police said the bodies of the three were lying in a pool of blood inside the room. The matter came to light when their mother Anita Kumari returned home after worshipping in a temple. When she tried to open the door, it wouldn’t open. Suspecting a foul play she started crying. People from nearby areas reached the spot, broke open the door and were shocked to see the scene.

Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das said, “A case has been registered against Amant Pal and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder.” He added that an FSL team arrived at the scene and collected samples.

The father of the deceased Guddu Pal works for a catering company in Mumbai.

According to locals, Amant Pal had only recently returned home after being away for work and his marriage was fixed.