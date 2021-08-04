US to help women entrepreneurs from Bihar, J’khand

The US Consulate General, Kolkata, in partnership with Startup India, Aroh Foundation and Nexus Start-up Hub at the American Center, New Delhi, has offered to help women entrepreneurs through the women’s global development prosperity (W-GDP) initiative “Academy for Women Entrepreneurs” (AWE) in Bihar and Jharkhand.

AWE will support a selected cohort of 90 prospective women entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners from the two states by providing US-style online education with guided facilitation from US state department alumni, local business women and other partners.

The selected participants will join an AWE network that will support participants’ access to peer-to-peer mentorship, business partners, and scaling opportunities with businesses in the region and in the United States.

Aspiring women entrepreneurs can apply to https://lnkd.in/eakH-4Y for the same.

“I invite women entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners to apply for this unique US Department of State opportunity,” said a communique quoting acting Consul General Monica Shie.