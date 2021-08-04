Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / US to help women entrepreneurs from Bihar, J’khand
patna news

US to help women entrepreneurs from Bihar, J’khand

The US Consulate General, Kolkata, in partnership with Startup India, Aroh Foundation and Nexus Start-up Hub at the American Center, New Delhi, has offered to help women entrepreneurs through the women’s global development prosperity (W-GDP) initiative “Academy for Women Entrepreneurs” (AWE) in Bihar and Jharkhand
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:45 PM IST
HT Image

The US Consulate General, Kolkata, in partnership with Startup India, Aroh Foundation and Nexus Start-up Hub at the American Center, New Delhi, has offered to help women entrepreneurs through the women’s global development prosperity (W-GDP) initiative “Academy for Women Entrepreneurs” (AWE) in Bihar and Jharkhand.

AWE will support a selected cohort of 90 prospective women entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners from the two states by providing US-style online education with guided facilitation from US state department alumni, local business women and other partners.

The selected participants will join an AWE network that will support participants’ access to peer-to-peer mentorship, business partners, and scaling opportunities with businesses in the region and in the United States.

Aspiring women entrepreneurs can apply to https://lnkd.in/eakH-4Y for the same.

“I invite women entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners to apply for this unique US Department of State opportunity,” said a communique quoting acting Consul General Monica Shie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP