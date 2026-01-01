Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Jan 2-4)

A mega trade fair Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral. (BMS)

What: The India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) arrives in Patna as a large-scale consumer exhibition, bringing together sellers, makers, and brands from across India and abroad, and featuring products from seven countries and 12 Indian states. Designed as a retail-first experience, the fair spans handicrafts, home décor, lifestyle products, fashion, accessories, utilities, and food offerings, making it ideal for browsing and shopping.

A key focus is small businesses, artisans, manufacturers and regional enterprises, offering them direct interface with consumers. Beyond shopping stalls, the fair is also known for its thematic layouts, creative installations, and immersive walk-through displays.

Expect commerce blended with culture, craft and contemporary design.

Where: Gyan Bhavan

When: January 2-12

Entry: Free

Open mic night: The stage is yours

What: Comedy collective Laugh Till Heaven is holding a multi-format live performance showcase featuring shayari, storytelling, stand-up comedy, singing, magic, and experimental acts.

Both first-time performers and seasoned artists are welcome. Take a creative risk, interact with the audience; or simply sit back and enjoy the show.

Performances will be in Hindi and English. Expect to encounter a sense of community, spontaneity and diversity, new talent and seasoned performers, in a supportive live environment.

Where: Planet Patna

When: January 2; 2pm

Entry: ₹69 for audience members; ₹249 for performers

Harsh Gujral’s unscripted laugh riot

What: Get ready for an evening of crowd-driven comedy as Harsh Gujral brings his new live show to the city. This comic has built his reputation on quick improvisation, audience interaction and observational humour. An engineer-turned-comedian from Kanpur, his comedy blends Hindi and English, drawing from relatable themes around relationships, social behaviour and generational quirks. The Patna show promises to be an energetic, unscripted experience.

Where: Rabindra Bhavan

When: January 3; 7pm

Entry: Prices start at ₹799

Abhijeet Anand on life’s absurdities

What: Abhijeet Anand brings an uber-relatable set to Patna this weekend, with Mera Alag Scene Hai. The show rides on everyday confusion, careers that don’t go as planned, middle-class anxieties, and the little absurdities that make life unintentionally funny. Anand’s style is conversational and story-led. Rather than loud punch-lines, the comedy builds through honesty, self-reflection and clever timing, ideal for young adults navigating similar life phases, and seeking both comedy and catharsis.

Where: The Bifrost Studio

When: January 4; 5pm

Entry: Prices start at ₹149

Two for one

What: A double act, Just for Fun features stand-up performers Hrishikesh and Ashu. Expect a relaxed, laughter-first show, the performance fuelled by audience interaction and the performers’ contrasting comedic styles. While one of them leans into quick wit and observational humour, the other brings playful chaos and crowd engagement. Rather than a tightly scripted special, Just for Fun embraces the joy of live comedy.

Where: Brewmn Coffee

When: January 2; 5pm

Entry: ₹199 for one; ₹299 for two