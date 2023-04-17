Carcass of wild elephant with tusk trimmed found in Bihar’s Kishanganj

A wild elephant with one of its tusks trimmed was found dead at Dhanyola village under Dighalbank in Bihar’s Kishanganj along the Indo-Nepal border on Sunday, forest officials said. A forest official said that prima facie it appears that the elephant died a natural death. (Representative Image)

Range officer of forest, Uma Bath Dubey said that locals had found the carcass and intimated the forest officials.

“Forest officials along with local police have been camping at the site since Sunday as six elephants are roaming around the dead elephant,” he said adding that prima facie it appears that the elephant died a natural death. He, however, said that the postmortem would reveal the exact reasons behind pachyderm’s death.

He said that the elephants often cross Indo-Nepal border during the harvesting season of maize.

During the last few days wild elephants’ menace has become a major worry in the villages of Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

The jumbos are reported to have damaged several houses and crops in the villages falling under the Bariya panchayat of Terhagachh block.

The menace has spread in over a dozen villages along the Indo-Nepal border during the last few years after the forest areas in Nepal’s mountains are said to have dwindled.