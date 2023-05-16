25-yr-old woman home-delivered illicit liquor in 2 Bihar districts, caught: Cops

BETTIAH: A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Monday evening with 50 litres of illicit liquor hidden in her two-wheeler in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Tuesday. Police said the woman told her interrogators that she was out delivering liquor to her customers in East Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts when she was arrested.

Chakiya’s station house officer (SHO) Dhananjay Kumar the woman used to home deliver liquor on her scooty in Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chakiya’s station house officer (SHO) Dhananjay Kumar said the woman, identified as Rani Devi (25) of Sahebganj locality, was arrested with 50 litres of liquor. “During interrogation, we came to know that the woman used to home deliver liquor on her scooty in Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts,” the SHO said.

Kumar said efforts were on to identify her customers who bought illicit liquor in violation of Bihar’s prohibition law.

A police woman said the police had been hearing rumours that there was a woman who made deliveries - she was nicknamed Sharabwali Haseena - but knew little else about her.

A second officer said on Monday, police teams intensified checking after a tip about her movements.

Dhananjay Kumar said Rani Devi bought the liquor from Sahenganj and other locations and transported the liquor pouches in her scooty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}